EXCLUSIVE!

Tom D'Agostino Breaks His Silence on Divorce From Luann de Lesseps

  by
  • &

Kendall Fisher

Tom D'Agostino is finally speaking out about his divorce from Luann de Lesseps for the first time.

As you're likely aware, the couple married on New Year's Eve but decided to end their marriage seven months later, announcing their divorce in early August.

While Luann has been fairly open about making public statements regarding the split, Tom spoke out to E! News exclusively for the first time today.

"I fell in love, got married quickly and am very sad that two people in love are not together," he told us. "The publicized reasons for the divorce make for a great Reality TV story line. I wish Luann much happiness and love."

Ranking The Real Housewives' Shadiest Significant Others

Meanwhile, Luann had previously opened up about her reasons for the split, telling Andy Cohen it was a buildup of events that finally caused her to end things.

"It was the weekend before the [season nine] reunion," she recalled. "Tom went out and he called up an old girlfriend, and they met up with a group of people—and I didn't know about it. I found out about it the next day in the press. So that, for me, was like the final straw. I was like, 'I can't do this anymore.'"

Luann de Lesseps, Tom D'Agostino

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Come Aug. 3, Luann tweeted, "It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce. We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!"

Since then, Luann has been busy finding her happiness again, which she's done mostly through travel, friends and family.

The Bravo star has visited Mexico, Switzerland, New York City and the Hamptons, where she's attended several summer soirées. She's also been filling her time by hanging with friends like Sex and the City scribe Candace Bushnell, Carole Radziwill and Sonja Morgan. Of course, she's made sure to spend quality time with family, too, seeing her mother and her children, Noel de Lesseps and Victoria de Lesseps.

In fact, on Labor Day Monday, Luann shared a video while driving a boat in her bikini and having a blast.

"It matters not how straight the gate, I am the captain of my...?" she captioned the video, adding, "#i #am #Happy #captain #end #of #summer."

(E! News and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family).

