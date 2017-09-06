Ashley Graham's Husband Justin Ervin Grabs Her Butt for a Steamy Pool Makeout Session

Graham and Ervin, a cinematographer, wed in 2010 after dating for more than a year. The model has said in past interviews that they met at a church and did not have sex until marriage.

"When I was growing up, my parents always told me ‘Don't have sex until you're married,' so I was like, 'Okay, I'm going to go out and have a ton of sex.' But then an ex-boyfriend made me realize that I need to respect my body and I need to have a man respect my body. It's not for everybody, but, in order for that to happen for me, I needed to not have sex [again] until I was married," she told ELLE Canada in 2016.

"My husband and I waited; call me crazy, but it worked. Our sex is amazing!" she said, "It made me feel like I had the power back in my dating life. He respected me more because I wasn't willing to just give it up. I tell my friends to wait three months. Just see if he can wait. If he can, he's a good guy. And, again, it's not for everybody, but for me it was great. It's something I'm actually really proud of."