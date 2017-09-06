Sarah Paulson Impersonates Kathleen Turner, Holly Hunter and Drew Barrymore on The Tonight Show

As an Emmy and Golden Globe winner, it's no secret that Sarah Paulson is a brilliant actress. As it turns out, she's also a brilliant impersonator.
The American Horror Story: Cult actress showed off her skills on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
As part of the show's Wheel of Impressions game, the duo took turns pressing an "impression generator" button that produced one celebrity they had to impersonate and one topic they had to talk about while doing their impersonation.
Paulson went first and was tasked with imitating Kathleen Turner and talking about slip n' slides.
"Oh listen, Jimmy believe me. I know all about slip n' slides," she said. "I've walked that long, lonely crocodile mile, and it always ends the same way: You run, you slide, you hit the bump and you take a dive."
Her next assignment was to impersonate Holly Hunter talking about a gas station.
"You've got all sorts of snacks, Skittles, Starbursts [and] sunflower seeds if you're trying to watch your sugar," the actress said in her best voice.
Finally, she impersonated Drew Barrymore talking about substitute teachers.
"I'm so honored to be in attendance today. OK, thank you so much. Thank you," the overly complimentary Barrymore impersonator said. "I'm talking about substitute teaching. I'm so so grateful to be here."
Jimmy Fallon did a few of his own impressions, too, including Al Pacino talking about fidget spinners and Zack de la Rocha talking about McDonald's drive-thrus.
"Some of us who want nuggets, others say they want sauces. French fry guy—oh my, my. Get an apple pie. McDonald's drive-thru," the host said, imitating the Rage Against the Machine musician.
To hear all of the impressions, watch the video.
