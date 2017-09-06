Sarah Paulson Impersonates Kathleen Turner, Holly Hunter and Drew Barrymore on The Tonight Show

As an Emmy and Golden Globe winner, it's no secret that Sarah Paulson is a brilliant actress. As it turns out, she's also a brilliant impersonator.

The American Horror Story: Cult actress showed off her skills on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

As part of the show's Wheel of Impressions game, the duo took turns pressing an "impression generator" button that produced one celebrity they had to impersonate and one topic they had to talk about while doing their impersonation.