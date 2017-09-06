Elle Personal Style Awards 2017: Meet the Honorees
Taylor Stephan
Robin Marchant/Getty Images
When it comes to nailing personal style, let's face it: Celebs know best.
That's where the Elle Personal Style Awards come in. For the second year in a row, Elle's entire October issue is devoted to honoring this elite set of trendsetters (12 of them to be exact) with a knack for statement-making personal style.
In fact, E! has partnered with the magazine and IMG to celebrate the Personal Style Awards with an exclusive New York Fashion Week party, sponsored by TRESemmé. Even though you might not have been lucky enough to snag an invite to the event yourself, it's all good because we have the full list of honorees right here.
Keep scrolling for all the details on this year's Personal Style Awards winners, and don't forget to pick up the October issue of Elle on newsstands now!
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
The Rebel With a Cause
Paris Jackson, Model and Actress
Andrew Toth/Getty Images
The Globe-Trotting Glamourist
Aurora James, Founder and Creative Director of Brothers Vellies
Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images
The Model of Elegance
Carolyn Murphy, Model
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
The Punk Protagonist
Noah Cyrus, Singer
Kevin Tachman/amfAR2017/Getty Images for amfAR
Rulebreaker-in-Chief
Tracee Ellis Ross, Actress
Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images
The Menswear Magician
Sophie Auster, Singer-Songwriter
Jerod Harris/Getty Images
The Modern Bombshells
Amanda de Cadenet, TV Host
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
The Modern Bombshells
Atlanta de Cadenet Taylor, Model and DJ
Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan
The New Bohemian
Kelly Rowland, Singer
P. Lehman / Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images
The California Cool Girl
Kate Bosworth, Actress
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
The Architecturalist
Casey Legler, Artist, Model and Olympian
Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
The Mix Master
Miranda July, Artist, Author and Director
