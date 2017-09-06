Sanaa Lathan Shaves Her Head for Nappily Ever After Role

Hair or no hair, Sanaa Lathan is stunning.

In an Instagram post yesterday, the actress revealed that she shaved her head for her role as Violet Jones in the upcoming Netflix film Nappily Ever After.

"It's all off," she said in the video. "I feel like it's so light I could fly away."

According to Netflix, the film is about a woman named Violet who realizes that she's not living her life to the fullest after experiencing an incident at a hair salon. Thankfully, she has a "soulful barber" to help her get back on track.

The film is based on the book Nappily Ever After by Trisha R. Thomas.