Dancing With the Stars Season 25 Cast Revealed: Find Out the Celebs and Their Pro Partners

Season 25 is officially live!

The full cast line-up for Dancing With the Stars' upcoming season was officially announced live on Good Morning America on Wednesday, with 11 other celebs joining previously announced contestants Drew Scott and Terrell Owens on the roster.

Along with the Property Brothers star and NFL legend, E! and WWE personality Nikki Bella, Grease Live's Jordan Fisher and former Paralympic swimmer Victoria Arlen all were revealed to be contestants for season 25, which officially kicks off on Monday, Sept. 18.

Photos

Dancing With the Stars Season 25 Cast

We've also got a Pretty Little Liars star, former teen idol and Shark Tank shark in the mix this season. 

Plus, all of the celeb-professional dancer partnerships were announced, and we're excited to see married couple vs. married couple when Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Vanessa Lachey compete against Peta Murgatroyd and Nick Lachey in the ballroom.

"I've actually moved out of the house in preparation for the season just to keep the peace," Nick joked.

"What does that even mean? no America, we're still living together," Vanessa said. The two also received a taped message from Drew Lachey, Nick's brother and former DWTS champ.

Singer Debbie Gibson, who is paired with Alan Bersten, said she was nervous about joining the series after battling Lyme disease. "It's funny because when i decided to do the show…I said to the producers, you might want to pair me with someone older and more seasoned who knows how to help take care of me because this might be an interesting road. Alan has been so nurturing, so supportive," she said.

Check out the full list of DWTS' season 25 celebs, as well as their professional partners: 

Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Nick and Vanessa Lachey

Paired With: Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovsiy 

The former 98 Degrees frontman will face off against his wife, Vanessa, and attempt to follow in in family's footsteps of winning DWTS as his brother Drew Lachey won season two. Vanessa, a former TRL VJ and Miss Teen USA, will team with Peta's husband Maks to try and win the trophy. 

Frankie Muniz

Andy King/AP Images for Starkey Hearing Foundation

Frankie Muniz

Paired With: Witney Carson

The former Malcolm in the Middle star and professional race car driver will compete for the mirrorball in season 25.

Victoria Arlen, 2017 ESPY Awards, ESPYS

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Victoria Arlen

Paired With: Val Chmerkovskiy

The former Paralympic swimmer-turned-ESPN personality will compete in season 25, sources tell E! News. And the fact that she's able to is something of a miracle. At the age of 11, Arlen was diagnosed with two incredibly rare autoimmune disorders that robbed her of the the ability to eat, speak, walk or move. After 10 years in a wheelchair, she learned how to speak, eat and move all over again, eventually going on to deliver a world record-breaking performance at the 2012 Summer Paralympics U.S. swimming trials.

Jordan Fisher

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jordan Fisher

Paired With: Lindsay Arnold

The Grease Live! breakout star will bring his musical theater talents. Fisher, who first appeared in the Disney Channel Teen Beach Movie franchise, recently appeared on Broadway in Hamilton

Lindsey Stirling, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Lindsey Stirling

Paired With: Mark Ballas

The violinist and dancer has over nine million subscribers on YouTube, and made it the the quarterfinals of America's Got Talent a few years ago. 

Pretty Little Liars, Allison, Sasha Pieterse

ABC Family/Eric McCandless

Sasha Pieterse

Paired With: Gleb Savchenko 

The Pretty Little Liars star will follow in her co-stars Brant Daugherty and Janel Parrish's footsteps when she competes. 

Derek Fisher

Leon Bennett/Getty Images,

Derek Fisher

Paired With: Sharna Burgess

The former NBA star most recently in the news for a June DUI arrest on suspicion of DUI charges in California after flipping his car while driving on the freeway with his girlfriend, Basketball Wives star Gloria Govan.

Drew Scott, Dancing With the Stars

ABC/Good Morning America

Drew Scott

Paired With: Emma Slater 

The Property Brothers star surprised Good Morning America's live studio audience when he was announced as the first official cast member.

Terrell Owens, 2016 ESPY Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Terrell Owens

Paired With: Cheryl Burke

The football legend and philanthropist will team with the two-time mirrorball champ to try and keep the streak of NFL stars winning alive.

Debbie Gibson

Paul A. Hebert/Getty Images

Debbie Gibson

Paired With: Alan Bersten

The 80's pop icon, who has gone on to star on Broadway, is teaming with first-time pro Alan, who was promoted from the troupe. 

Barbara Corcoran, Shark Tank

ABC

Barbara Corcoran

Paired With: Keo Motsepe

The real estate mogul and Shark Tank star will compete for the mirrorball, following in the footsteps of her fellow Shark Robert Herjavec who competed in season 20.

Nikki Bella, 2017 Much Music Video Awards, Arrivals

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

Nikki Bella

Paired With: Artem Chigvintsev 

The E! reality star, currently inactive at the WWE due to an injury, will attempt to take home the mirrorball trophy. And yes, that means we'll probably see her fiancé John Cena in the ballroom plenty.

Who do you think has the best shot at winning the mirrorball trophy this season? Sound off in the comments!

Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

