Inside Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes' PDA-Filled Labor Day Celebration

Life's a beach, and Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes are just playing in the sand.
A source tells E! News that the unconfirmed lovebirds spent Labor Day in each other's company, slipping off to Malibu for a day of fun in the sun. Jamie and Katie hung out at a mutual friend's abode along the Southern California coast before ending their evening at the beach near Paradise Cove, the insider shares.
Our eyewitness reveals, "Katie and Jamie were holding hands" and "drinking together" as they walked along the sand. "They went in the water and were splashing around, flirting and getting close," the source adds, describing the outing as a "romantic date."
We're told Katie's daughter Suri Cruise was not present for the festivities, nor were Jamie's two kids.
On Wednesday, TMZ published photos of the couple holding hands on the beach.
The Dawson's Creek alum hit the Malibu Chili Cook-Off and Carnival with her 11-year-old on Friday evening, while Foxx stepped out for the star-studded annual event the following day.
"They are all staying together in Calabasas," the source notes.
Despite never having confirmed they're relationship status, Katie and Jamie have been linked romantically for upwards of four years and appear stronger than ever as one of Hollywood's most undercover pairings. "They are really happy," an insider previously told E! News. "It's easy and they are for sure very much in love."
The source continued, "They are doing their thing as usual and keeping a very, very low profile. Katie and Jamie will not at any time talk about their union. They like their life private."
Only months ago, the Oscar winner alluded to his single status during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show. He called dating at almost 50-years-old "tough," adding, "I am getting older but people think I am younger... When I was asked the other day by a 20-something girl how old I was, she looked at me as though 49 was a terminal disease."
It certainly doesn't seem like Katie, 38, minds one bit!