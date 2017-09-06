Lauren Conrad Recalls Her First NYFW With Audrina Patridge

Follow @stylecollective for updates on all things Fashion Week at E!

I always really love Kate Spade showings—it's just so fun. For me, that's what fashion week is about. They always do such a good job. I'm excited to see Self Portrait and Brock Collection. Ulla Johnson is a new favorite. I think those are the ones that resonate with me the most. Those the lines I'm most likely to shop myself.

For New York Fashion Week, this time of year, caffeine is number one. You just never stop moving throughout the week. I just drink black coffee—I can't mess around. That or green tea. I just try to stay awake. Bouncing from show to show, I try to keep translucent powder. I always feel like I show up after getting my hair and makeup done and I'm like, "I wish I brought powder with me." Laura Mercier does a nice one—it's so good. And an iPhone charger in my bag, because my phone is constantly dying. You're snapping a million photos and constantly texting and using your maps to find each show.

I wanted to do [plus-size] for awhile. When you have a brand like mine, it grows slowly. And you're given categories one at a time, so I was thrilled to include plus with Runway because it felt like a celebratory way to launch the category. I didn't want the plus-size pieces to be any different than the regular collection. I just wanted to extend the size run. That was one thing that I felt like, when I was doing my research, that I was having difficulty finding: all the trends you're seeing on the runway—I just felt like I was having a hard time finding them in the plus category, so I wanted to make sure this line was no different from the existing one.

For the LC Lauren Conrad Runway event happening September 6, I'm wearing one of my favorite dresses from the collection. It's a midi dress with a really pretty print. It has sort of a ruffle detail around the top. I'm going to layer on top of it with one of our faux furs that we did, which is so much fun.

That was something quite honestly I never expected to do. It was kind of surreal. To be able to show during New York Fashion Week, with so many designers that I respect so much, I was pinching myself the whole week. I think no matter how many times you've done it, you're nervous.

I think my first time going to fashion week was filming the pilot of The Hills. I was there for like five minutes. I walked into a show and walked out—so I don't think that really counts. My first time attending a show for New York Fashion Week was about 10 years ago, and I went for the week with Audrina [Patridge]. We were actually doing a story for Us Weekly, like my fashion week diary. It's funny—the writer of that article actually became my friend and is still one of my very good friends. I wrote my last book with her. That was the fashion week that I made one of my really good friends.

Lauren Conrad has joined the team as a guest editor for Fashion Week at E!. Along with unveiling her third Kohl's LC Lauren Conrad Runway Collection on September 6, the style expert will be breaking down her favorite fall trends and accessory must-haves all throughout fashion's favorite week. Today, the lifestyle mogul recalls her first time at fashion week (hint: there's a special appearance by a The Hills co-star), what's new about her latest line and, of course, her NYFW essentials.

