Who's In the Running for The Bachelor? Chris Harrison Says...

With each passing day, we get closer and closer to the announcement we're all waiting for: Who will be the next Bachelor?

Sure, there are more important issues in the world right now, but this debate is a great way to distract from those issues, and no matter how it ends, there will be a hot man finding love on our TVs, which is good news for everybody.

Among the viewers, the debate has mainly centered on one Peter Kraus. Will he, or won't he? Could he get over his silly ideas of not wanting to propose to someone after three weeks in order to give us a fairytale ending? Or has Wells Adams bartended his way into the spotlight after this tumultuous season of Bachelor in Paradise?

We asked the stars of that very spin-off series for their thoughts after the Bachelor in Paradise reunion taping, and they may—or may not—surprise you.