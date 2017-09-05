The Bold Type Finale Was All About the Scariest Choices, Says Creator Sarah Watson

Consider this our official plea to Freeform: The Bold Type must absolutely be renewed.

The series just ended its stellar first season, and while yes, there were some endings, it was a finale full of new beginnings that need to be explored.

First of all, Jane (Katie Stevens) really did leave Scarlet, but not before taking on one last story about a young woman speaking out about her sexual assault by holding weights in Central Park. She invited anyone to join her, but only other victims could also carry her weight. Jacqueline (Melora Hardin) finally allowed Jane to cover the story, but kept a much closer eye on her than she usually did, which made all the sense in the world when Jacqueline joined all the girls in the park at the end, and quietly took the weights. And yes, we were crying, both at that reveal and at the use of the unofficial Women's March theme song, "Quiet," by MILCK.