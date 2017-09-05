Whoopi Goldberg Reveals The View Departure Rumors Were True: ''I Wasn't Coming Back''

Whoopee! The View is back for its 21st season and it looks like the gang's all here despite rumors to the contrary.

After 10 years on the controversial daytime show, Whoopi Goldberg revealed to E! News earlier today on the set of the ABC show that she was finally ready to call it quits—but something, or rather someone changed her mind.

The 61-year-old told E! News, "I wasn't coming back but my daughter said I think that's a mistake because we've just had a major shakeup and you need to be a part of this conversation."

The outspoken personality also explained that the stress of the job and the weight of people's opinions can get to her.