These Amazing GIFs Show How Much Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie & Kendall Have Transformed Over a Decade of Kardashians

Look what a decade can do!

To celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, we thought it would be fun to take a trip down memory lane to see how much all the girls have changed since the KUWTK premiere in 2007.

Needless to say, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie have all evolved in terms of their personal style and fashions. But some of their past looks might may you say, "OMG!"

Check out five amazing GIFs that show how much the Kardashian-Jenner girls have changed.

Photos

Kardashian-Jenner Style Evolution GIFs

Kardashian-Jenner Style Evolutions

Over the past 10 years, the family has grown up and evolved from reality TV newbies to global super stars. 

Kim Kardashian

Kim has become the head of an empire and a mother of two.

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe has found her passion for health and fitness.

Kendall Jenner, Transformation

Kendall Jenner

Kendall has become an international super model!

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney has welcomed three children with Scott Disick.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie has become a Lip Kit queen.

