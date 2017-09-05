Ranking Our Top 5 Picks for the Next Bachelor Based Upon Their Instagram Pics

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Eric Bigger, Peter Krause

Who's In the Running for The Bachelor? Chris Harrison Says...

Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon Announces That The Tonight Show Will Donate $1 Million to Hurricane Harvey Relief

The Bold Type

The Bold Type Finale Was All About the Scariest Choices, Says Creator Sarah Watson

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Who in the world will be the next star of The Bachelor?

If you're a fan of the ABC series, you've been constantly refreshing your news feed over the last few days, anxiously awaiting the big announcement with hopes that your No.1 pick will get his opportunity at love once more.

While many of you hoped to see Dean Unglert—from Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette as well as the current season of Bachelor in Paradise—handing out roses next season, the 26-year-old has already confirmed he's not ready for marriage quite yet.

Then there's been talks about the final two contestants from Rachel's season: Peter Kraus and Eric Bigger.

Photos

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together!

Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss hinted that Peter may not see the lead role due to his hesitation about marriage, which we saw play out on the Bachelorette. And thus, Eric seems like the better pick.

But perhaps it's none of the above.

Bachelor Nation has been wondering about fan favorites like Wells Adams—who looked for love on Jo Jo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette and then came back on BIP as the bartender‍ this summer—as well as Kenny King—who decided to walk away from things with Rachel in order to be with his daughter.

As Fleiss tweeted our earlier today, nothing's off the table, and the options seem endless.

So as we continue to wait, we decided to rank our top choices for the role (even if we know they won't take it—cough cough—Dean)...and we did it all based upon their Instagram pictures.

Check it out in the video above!

TAGS/ The Bachelor , Peter Krause , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.