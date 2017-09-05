Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's Brooklyn Townhouse Could Be Yours for $8 Million

Want to live in Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's townhouse? For a cool $8 million, you can.

The married actors are selling their home located in the Park Slope Historic District.

"We've been nomads for a while now, but that's the nature of the business," Krasinski tells The Wall Street Journal. "The house is so special—someone who can spend every night there should have it."

Krasinski tells the news outlet that he and Blunt have been traveling so much for work that they haven't been able to spend enough time at the property—hence their reason for selling.