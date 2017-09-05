Gigi Hadid's Best Runway Moments

You can't talk runway without bringing up Gigi Hadid

The supermodel slays on the catwalk, has fronted over 20 Vogue covers and has a Tommy Hilfiger collaboration to her name. The woman is an industry sensation, and she's unstoppable.

The shows of the biggest designers are simply her playground.

In just the few short years of her stellar career, Gigi has had some epic runway moments. We'll never forget her New York Fashion Week debut in 2014, the time she went brunette for Balmain in Paris or when she strutted alongside industry legend Lauren Hutton at the Bottega Veneta Spring/Summer 2017 show in Milan. If that's not a formal induction into supermodel stardom, we're not sure what is.