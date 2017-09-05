Dancing With the Stars' Anna Trebunskaya Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Nevin Millan

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Evine
Anna Trebunskaya's family just got bigger!
The Dancing With the Stars pro and actor Nevin Millan welcomed their second child together, according to Us Weekly. Anna gave birth to a son they named Kaspyan Millan just days ago, and as she explained to the outlet, mom and dad couldn't be more overjoyed.
"Nevin and I would like to announce the birth of our beautiful, healthy baby boy, Kaspyan Millan," Trebunskaya shared in a statement. "He was born Saturday, September 2, 2017, over the Labor Day weekend at our home via water birth. Mama, baby, and family are all doing great. We couldn't have asked for a more perfect birth experience. We are all so excited to get to know the new addition to our family and so grateful and blessed for this lovely gift!"
Little Kaspayn weighed in at 6 lbs. 14 oz., and measured 19.5 inches long. Anna and Nevin also share 3-year-old daughter Amalya Millan.
The new mama first announced her pregnancy in mid-March. Anna's since documented much of her journey to welcoming baby No. 2 on Instagram, sharing plenty of baby bump photos and sweet family moments.
Prior to giving birth, Trebunskaya gathered her closest family and friends for a tea party-themed baby shower held at the star's dance studio, You Can Dance, in Hermosa Beach, Calif. She told Us of her longtime partner's excitement, "Nevin is excited to have another man, another little guy in the house, he can't wait to take him sporting events and sports games and all of that boy stuff. We're all so thrilled, we don't know how it's going to be, we're waiting to for the moment of the arrival and see what he looks and seems like."
Trebunskaya joined the cast of Dancing With the Stars as a pro during season 2, where she was partnered with Jerry Rice. She's gone onto compete in 10 seasons total, most recently with Gary Busey in 2015.
Her past partners have included Carson Kressley, Drew Lachey and Olympian Evan Lysacek.
Congratulations to the entire family!