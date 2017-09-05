From Sharon Osbourne to Robert Pattinson: 6 Stars React to Being Cheated On

Doug Meszler/Splash News, Noel Vasquez/Getty Images





After eight years of marriage, the reality star and her ex Eddie Cibrian filed for divorce in 2009 after it was revealed he was having an affair with singer LeAnn Rimes. The actor and the Grammy winner subsequently wed in 2011.

"He was like, 'I love you— I'll do anything.' And I said, 'If it had been one person [you cheated with], it would've been different.' After that I left for the hotel. He refused to move out. He wouldn't let go of us. And I'm like, "You don't get to have your cake and eat it too. I'm done," she recalled to Glamour in 2013

"My heartache probably lasted a lot longer than it should have, because in the old days, you broke up with someone, you never saw em again. You're not seeing pictures of how in love they are. I started to drink too much. I would cry all day. I began taking an antidepressant. I got a DUI and realized I needed to wakeup and let go. I said to myself, 'You know what, Brandi? You have a life to live. Why are you obsessing over these two people? You know Eddie loves your children. It's time to do you.'"