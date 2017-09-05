Girl on Top 2017: Melanie Scrofano or Alycia Debnam-Carey? The Winner Is...

  • By
  • &

by Lauren Piester |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
LuAnn des Lesseps, Instagram

Luann de Lesseps Talks Tom: 18 Things We Learned From Her Sit Down With Andy Cohen

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson to Star in Ryan Murphy-Produced Nurse Ratched Origin Series at Netflix

Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd, DWTS

Dancing With the Stars Season 25: Nick & Vanessa Lachey Reveal Which Parent They Think Their Kids Will Root for

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Melanie Scrofano, Wynonna Earp, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Fear the Walking Dead, Girl on Top

Syfy; AMC

After weeks of tireless voting, Girl on Top 2017 has a winner! 

And it's definitely not a surprise, because this girl was at the top of every round throughout the competition. Her fans fought incredibly hard to get her to this win, so we're thrilled to give a much-deserved congratulations to...Melanie Scrofano!

The Wynonna Earp star not only just killed it on the second season of the Syfy hit, but she also did it while pregnant. If that's not a girl on top, we don't know what is. 

Photos

TV Scoop Awards 2017: The Full List of Winners

Wynonna Earp Season 2

Syfy

Melanie headed to Twitter to thank her fans for the win.

"All season, I was convinced it would be our last because I went and got myself knocked up. I thought that people would object to watching a pregnant woman do her thing on TV. It seems like I was wrong," she wrote.

"This feels like a turning point. Your incredible support gives me hope that the next generation of actresses may not have to worry that choosing to have a family may mean sacrificing their dreams."

"So on behalf of my family and women everywhere who doubted whether or not it could be done, THANK YOU." 

"Now, go ice your fingers and dream about stop signs." 

And on behalf of us, we'd like to apologize for all those stop signs, but we all have to do our part in stopping the robot uprising, even if it's just protecting our polls. 

Congratulations to all of the contenders—especially runner-up Alycia Debnam-Carey, who was neck and neck with Scrofano throughout the entire competition. You're all awesome, and your fans are too. 

Thanks so much to everyone who voted, and stay tuned for more from Scrofano! 

TAGS/ , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.