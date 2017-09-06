Watch Kylie & Kris Jenner Get Emotional During "Heartbreaking" Charity Trip to Peru: "This Is Very Overwhelming"

Kylie Jenner is getting her do-gooder on this Sunday.

In a preview clip from the next brand new Life of Kylie, the 20-year-old travels to Peru with Kris Jenner and Jordyn Woods on a charity mission. Kylie has donated money to Smile Train, an organization helping local infants with cleft palates get reparative surgery.

"It's amazing to know that the money that I'm donating is actually doing something and changing lives," Kylie says while visiting a local hospital to meet the children and their parents. "But it is heartbreaking to know that there are so many people who just don't have the resources."