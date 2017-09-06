Jessie James Decker Congratulates Her Sister on Her Pregnancy: "You Finally Found Your Soul Mate!"

Girl power!

Jessie James Decker's younger sister Sydney Bass is pregnant with her first child and she's ready to spill the beans on the gender—it's a girl! On the first episode of Eric & Jessie season three, Sydney shares the exciting news with her family but Eric Decker pretty much already knew. 

"I just assumed knowing Anthony—he's a girls' dad," Eric explained. "You think he just produces girl sperm or something?" Jessie joked with him. Despite not being able to pull the wool over Eric's eyes, the couple is incredibly happy for Sydney and Anthony. 

Jessie James Decker, Sydney Bass

E!

"We're just so happy for you because you finally found your soul mate. There was a lot of weirdo's you went through," Jessie revealed. "I still think it's super selfish that you decided to start your own life but it's fine."

Of course Eric had to spoil the sweet moment by poking a little fun at Sydney. "Syd, did you stuff your bra? Jesus!" Eric teased. "I've never wanted big boobs and this has confirmed it even more," Sydney shared. "I still don't want big boobs."

See the hilarious moment in the clip above! 

