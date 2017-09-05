Mark Zuckerberg Shares Cute and Cuddly Picture With Newborn Daughter August

Who wouldn't "like" this photo?

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared an adorable pic of him holding his newborn baby girl August Zuckerberg over the weekend. The photo's caption was short and sweet: "Baby cuddles are the best."

Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan announced the arrival of their latest addition in an August 28th Facebook post. The parents penned a letter to their daughter in which they expressed their love for her and emphasized the importance of enjoying childhood.