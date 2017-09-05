Dean Unglert Will Not Be the Next Bachelor (But Can They Just Make the Announcement Already?)

Another day, another story about who will be the next Bachelor.

As Bachelor in Paradise comes to a dramatic end, fans are still asking one question: Will Daniel Maguire and Lacey Mark get engaged?! LOL, just kidding. Everyone wants to know who will be the next Bachelor, and franchise creator Mike Fleiss is just LOVING the endless speculation, using his Twitter account to fan the flames and tease fans about the impending announcement.

And on Tuesday, Fleiss took one major contender out of the running: The Bachelorette fan-favorite Dean Unglert, whose had less of a beloved turn on Bachelor in Paradise this season. (Anyone else have whiplash from how fast that tide turned?)