Ed Sheeran Thinks His Game of Thrones Character Is Dead (& He's OK With It)

In a season that saw Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen knock boots and (spoiler alert!) the Wall come a'tumbling down thanks to the Night King's new zombie dragon, perhaps nothing generated more chatter than Ed Sheeran's much-discussed cameo in the Game of Thrones season seven premiere.

OK, we might be exaggerating a little, but back at the beginning of the summer, it certainly seemed that all GoT fans had an opinion on the divisive cameo, which saw the crooner step into a Lannister soldier's uniform and appear alongside superfan Maisie Williams, showing off his golden pipes as he and his fellow soldiers showed Arya some kindness despite her "joke" that she intended on killing their queen. Was it a fun cheeky wink or a moment of artifice-shattering foolishness? We'll leave that for Twitter to continue to debate. The bigger question is: Will we ever see the guy again? According to Sheeran himself, don't count on it.