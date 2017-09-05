Daphne Oz Shows Off Growing Baby Bump While Wearing a Pink Bikini

A post shared by D A P H N E O Z (@daphneoz) on Sep 4, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

Daphne Oz is saying goodbye to summer and getting ready to say hello to her new bundle of joy.

The former co-host of The Chew shared a photo of herself wearing a pink bikini and holding her growing baby bump on Instagram yesterday.

"bye, summer. bye, second trimester. hello, sweater weather!! #happylaborday #27weeks," she wrote on Instagram along with several emojis.

Oz announced her pregnancy both on The Chew and on Instagram back in June. Shortly after the reveal, she announced her departure from the show after six seasons. However, it's unclear whether her decision to leave The Chew was based on the growth of her family.