Daphne Oz Shows Off Growing Baby Bump While Wearing a Pink Bikini

bye, summer. ???? bye, second trimester. ?????? hello, sweater weather!! ???? #happylaborday #27weeks

A post shared by D A P H N E O Z (@daphneoz) on

Daphne Oz is saying goodbye to summer and getting ready to say hello to her new bundle of joy.

The former co-host of The Chew shared a photo of herself wearing a pink bikini and holding her growing baby bump on Instagram yesterday.

"bye, summer. bye, second trimester. hello, sweater weather!! #happylaborday #27weeks," she wrote on Instagram along with several emojis.

Oz announced her pregnancy both on The Chew and on Instagram back in June. Shortly after the reveal, she announced her departure from the show after six seasons. However, it's unclear whether her decision to leave The Chew was based on the growth of her family.

Daphne Oz Is Leaving The Chew

This will be the third child for Oz and her husband John Jovanovic. After marrying in 2010, the couple welcomed their daughter Philomena "Philo" Bijou Jovanovic in 2014 and their son Jovan Jovanovic Jr. in 2015.

It looks like Oz expects her children to be great older siblings, too. In her Instagram post announcing the new baby news, she wrote the following:

"Party of 5!! John and I are overjoyed to be adding to our family with a baby girl later this winter — Philo and JJ will be the best big siblings!! I know lots of you guessed, and I could not wait to tell you!! Exciting times ahead!!"

Congratulations to the growing family! We can't wait for the newest addition to arrive this winter.

