Lady Gaga Says She's "in Love" With Boyfriend Christian Carino

Lady Gaga is using the "L" word.

When it comes to beau Christian Carino, it sounds like Mother Monster is totally smitten and isn't keeping it a secret. After roughly eight months of dating, the pop star and her talent agent boyfriend are heating up, signaled in part by Gaga's word choice during her concert at Citi Field in New York City last week. Though her performance was met with a downpour, Gaga went on with her show as her right-hand man cautiously kept watch.

"When I went backstage, Christian was by the stairs making sure I was OK," the songstress said, as reported by Page Six. "The best part about being in love with someone is having them there to catch you if you fall."

Considering the star has not spoken about her romance at great length, the comment is a significant one.