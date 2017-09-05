The Magic School Bus Rides Again With Lily Tomlin, Kate McKinnon and a Lin-Manuel Miranda Theme Song

The Magic School Bus is back! Netflix's long-awaited revival of the classic kids series has its first trailer and it features none other than Lily Tomlin's Ms Frizzle (now Professor Frizzle) handing over the Bus keys to Kate McKinnon's Fiona Frizzle, the new Ms Frizzle in town, all to the music of Lin-Manuel Miranda. Yep, the Tony winner is providing the new theme song to The Magic School Bus Rides Again, the new re-imagining.

In the new series, set to premiere September 29 on Netflix, the new Ms Frizzle takes over the Walkerville School classroom for another go of adventures. In a press release, Netflix assured viewers the new Frizzle "shares her sister's zany ways and passion for science."