Below Deck's Captain Lee Rosbach Reveals the Craziest Charter Guest Demands Ever

With 25 years in the luxury yachting industry under his belt, Captain Lee Rosbach—star of Bravo's Below Deck—has seen a lot. But certain charter guest demands stand out as more outrageous than others. Speaking exclusively with E! News on the eve of Below Deck's Season 5 premiere, he's opening up about some of the craziest requests his mega-rich clients have insisted on—and how he handled them.

"One time we had to spend about $5,000 to fly a dead pig in from New Zealand," he says. "You wouldn't believe what it was like getting this pig in on a day's notice. But the charter guest was in his 90s and this was the kind of pig his family ate every year, so we made it happen for him."

"Most of my charters have been great, but when things do go pear-shaped, the wheels come off quickly," Lee says. "I once worked with a guy whose best friend was a real playboy. When we'd dock, we'd link their boats together so they could party. One time I saw his friend's fiancée strolling up to the dock when I knew the friend was busy with another woman. I let the other captain know trouble was about 250 feet away, so whatever he was doing, he needed to do it fast. Next thing I know a deckhand is pulling the other woman through the hatch of the VIP suite and she escapes unseen."