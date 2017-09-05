Kate Middleton Awarded $119,000 in Damages After French Tabloid Published Topless Photos in 2012

A French court has granted £91,700 in punitive damages to Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middletonfive years after topless photos of her were published in a French magazine.

In 2012, French magazine Closer published topless shots of the duchess taken while she was on vacation with her royal husband, Prince William, in Provence, France at a chateau owned by Queen Elizabeth II's nephew, Lord Linley.

On Tuesday, a court in Nanterre, France ordered the magazine to pay the amount, which equates to roughly $120,000, after ruling the images had breached the couple's privacy. All six defendants in the trial, which began in May, were convicted of charges related to the images. Judge Florence Lasserre-Jeannin instructed regional newspaper La Provence, which printed additional non-nude images of Middleton in swimwear, to pay €3,000 in damages.