Prince William Comments on Kate Middleton's Third Pregnancy: "It's Very Good News"

"One of the things that I most enjoy about traveling overseas is observing how different nations do policing. There are some terrific examples, but I can honestly say that I have never encountered a culture of policing as it is in this country—discreet, low-key, with a sense of humor and great common sense. It would probably be diplomatically remiss of me to name countries whose policing is different to this. I would never be permitted to make a speech again if I did! So, I won't name anyone...but, as an aside, one of my favorite moments on an overseas trip a few years ago was watching two rival tiers in a police force—one local, one state—vying for supremacy to escort a convoy I was in," William continued. "The two motorcycle groups repeatedly bumped into one another at high speed, nudging one another off the road, until one force caved in and relinquished the road in favor of the other. What was very funny was that the visit was semi-private but I think that by the end of my very first journey the whole city knew I was there. Discreet policing it was not!"

"Policing by consent—in the way that you do it, and for which British police services are so rightly praised around the world—is hard work. Policing is physically and mentally tough. The stresses of uncertain and tense situations take their toll. It is also hugely rewarding and at times enjoyable, and I know many of you talk about a policing family," he said. "You have been talking this morning about the issue of mental health and the impact it has on policing. One in four adults will experience a mental health problem, so it is perhaps not a surprise that an estimated one third of all policing demand is connected to a vulnerable person in mental distress. This has a significant impact on policing time and effort, and it can also have a personal impact on those on the front line dealing with these cases. As a former RAF Search and Rescue and Air Ambulance pilot, I know what this feels like. Over the past two years I worked with the East Anglian Air Ambulance alongside the police and other emergency services. My team was frequently tasked to help people in extreme distress, and I know I was not alone in being affected by some of the calls I attended. One of my first call outs was to a young man who had taken his own life. Looking at the statistics, I was astounded by how prevalent this was."