Terrell Owens Joins Dancing With the Stars Season 25 With Cheryl Burke

Tasia Wells/Getty Images
Tasia Wells/Getty Images
Terrell Owens is going Dancing. The footballer is making a go for the mirrorball trophy on Dancing With the Stars season 25 with returning pro dancer Cheryl Burke. The pair made their debut on the Tuesday, Sept. 5 episode Good Morning America where George Stephanopoulos and Lara Spencer interviewed them.
"He's got some rhythm," Burke teased.
"Just the rhythm is not the issue, just really trying to incorporate everything she's teaching," Owens said about the challenges he's preparing to face. "Really going to let her take the lead and I'll follow."
Is he prepared for Burke to crack the whip? She's recently been coaching on Dance Moms and has taken home the top Dancing With the Stars prize two times.
"Yeah, I mean if I can handle Bill Parcells I can handle Cheryl," he joked.
Why now? "I think the timing just came about at the right time," Owens said, noting he had a number of things he was weighing. "I didn't have much going on at the moment…when they said Cheryl would probably be my partner, I said ‘OK, cool. Checkmark.'"
Burke last appeared in Dancing With the Stars season 23 where she was partnered with Ryan Lochte. She has experience handling other pro football players having previously danced with Chad Ochocinco and Emmitt Smith.
"It's 7 days a week. There's no time off," Burke said about their rigorous schedule. "We really just have to stay focused…I think it is kind of similar I think to training for football except you'll be wearing lots of sparkles and ruffles."
So far just Drew Scott of Property Brothers fame has been confirmed by ABC, but E! News has reported several other names including Frankie Muniz and Jordan Fisher. Find out more below.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Paired With: Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovsiy
The former 98 Degrees frontman will face off against his wife, Vanessa, and attempt to follow in in family's footsteps of winning DWTS as his brother Drew Lachey won season two. Vanessa, a former TRL VJ and Miss Teen USA, will team with Peta's husband Maks to try and win the trophy.
Andy King/AP Images for Starkey Hearing Foundation
Paired With: Witney Carson
The former Malcolm in the Middle star and professional race car driver will compete for the mirrorball in season 25.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Paired With: Val Chmerkovskiy
The former Paralympic swimmer-turned-ESPN personality will compete in season 25, sources tell E! News. And the fact that she's able to is something of a miracle. At the age of 11, Arlen was diagnosed with two incredibly rare autoimmune disorders that robbed her of the the ability to eat, speak, walk or move. After 10 years in a wheelchair, she learned how to speak, eat and move all over again, eventually going on to deliver a world record-breaking performance at the 2012 Summer Paralympics U.S. swimming trials.
Article continues below
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Paired With: Lindsay Arnold
The Grease Live! breakout star will bring his musical theater talents. Fisher, who first appeared in the Disney Channel Teen Beach Movie franchise, recently appeared on Broadway in Hamilton.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Paired With: Mark Ballas
The violinist and dancer has over nine million subscribers on YouTube, and made it the the quarterfinals of America's Got Talent a few years ago.
ABC Family/Eric McCandless
Paired With: Gleb Savchenko
The Pretty Little Liars star will follow in her co-stars Brant Daugherty and Janel Parrish's footsteps when she competes.
Article continues below
Leon Bennett/Getty Images,
Paired With: Sharna Burgess
The former NBA star most recently in the news for a June DUI arrest on suspicion of DUI charges in California after flipping his car while driving on the freeway with his girlfriend, Basketball Wives star Gloria Govan.
ABC/Good Morning America
Paired With: Emma Slater
The Property Brothers star surprised Good Morning America's live studio audience when he was announced as the first official cast member.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Paired With: Cheryl Burke
The football legend and philanthropist will team with the two-time mirrorball champ to try and keep the streak of NFL stars winning alive.
Article continues below
Paul A. Hebert/Getty Images
Paired With: Alan Bersten
The 80's pop icon, who has gone on to star on Broadway, is teaming with first-time pro Alan, who was promoted from the troupe.
ABC
Paired With: Keo Motsepe
The real estate mogul and Shark Tank star will compete for the mirrorball, following in the footsteps of her fellow Shark Robert Herjavec who competed in season 20.
Arthur Mola/Invision/AP
Paired With: Artem Chigvintsev
The E! reality star, currently inactive at the WWE due to an injury, will attempt to take home the mirrorball trophy. And yes, that means we'll probably see her fiancé John Cena in the ballroom plenty.
Article continues below
The full cast of Dancing With the Stars season 25 will be announced on Wednesday, Sept. 6 on Good Morning America.
The new season premieres on Monday, Sept. 18 on ABC.