Christina El Moussa Is E!'s Guest Home Editor: 5 Fun Facts, Ahead!

My first memory of flipping a house was when I was pregnant with my daughter Taylor. We bought a condo in Santa Ana, and I think we paid around $120,000. It was really exciting because when we went to auction, it was the first property we went to bid on and we won it. I remember going there and we had to have a locksmith break the door open, and there was all that excitement of not knowing what to expect when you first open the door. We made $32,000 on that first flip—it was such a rush! We also knew the production company that we're currently with was looking to do a show at the time called House Flippers, so while we were working on the house, we were actually recording the whole thing ourselves. Before all that, I was a real estate agent selling houses, but I definitely like flipping houses more than selling them for other people.