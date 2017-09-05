Meghan Markle Professes Her Love for Prince Harry in Rare Personal Interview: "We're in Love"

Meghan Markle is ready to open up about her fairy-tale love story.

It's no secret that the actress and philanthropist isn't one to share too many details about her private romance with Prince Harry.

But in the October issue of Vanity Fair on newsstands everywhere Sept. 12, Meghan may surprise some fans when she proudly proclaims to be in love with the royal family member.

"We're a couple. We're in love," she shared with the publication. "I'm sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us."

Meghan added, "It's part of what makes it so special, that it's just ours. But we're happy. Personally, I love a great love story."