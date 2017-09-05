Meghan Markle Professes Her Love for Prince Harry in Rare Personal Interview: "We're in Love"

Peter Lindbergh/Vanity Fair
Meghan Markle is ready to open up about her fairy-tale love story.
It's no secret that the actress and philanthropist isn't one to share too many details about her private romance with Prince Harry.
But in the October issue of Vanity Fair on newsstands everywhere Sept. 12, Meghan may surprise some fans when she proudly proclaims to be in love with the royal family member.
"We're a couple. We're in love," she shared with the publication. "I'm sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us."
Meghan added, "It's part of what makes it so special, that it's just ours. But we're happy. Personally, I love a great love story."
That love story began in July of 2016 and has since included quality time around the world including Botswana, Jamaica, London and other destinations.
Through it all, the pair has managed to avoid the paparazzi on most occasions even if the quest for more information continues to grow.
"It has its challenges, and it comes in waves—some days it can feel more challenging than others," Meghan shared with the publication when discussing all the attention and fame. "And right out of the gate it was surprising the way things changed. But I still have this support system all around me, and, of course, my boyfriend's support."
Peter Lindbergh/Vanity Fair
That support system also includes a few famous faces including Serena Williams and Suits co-star Abigail Spencer. While they have tried not to address their gal pal's romantic relationship, both stars were comfortable gushing about their friend in Vanity Fair's new piece.
"Her personality just shines," Serena shared. "I told her, ‘You've got to be who you are, Meghan. You can't hide.'"
Abigail added, "She's got warm elegance, though her style is hard to pin down. It's classy and timeless. When you're talking to her, you feel like you're the only person on the planet. And it's just wonderful to see her so in love."
While speculation continues in regards to if, when or where Prince Harry will pop the question to his leading lady, Meghan is more than comfortable with where her relationship stands.
As for all the tabloid headlines that may not be completely accurate, the philanthropist has a philosophy many can admire.
"I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it's really simple," Meghan explained. "We're two people who are really happy and in love. We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people's perception. Nothing about me changed. I'm still the same person that I am, and I've never defined myself by my relationship."