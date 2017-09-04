Luann de Lesseps Proclaims ''I Am Happy'' One Month After Tom D'Agostino Split

It matters not how straight the gate, I am the captain of my...? #i #am #Happy #captain #end #of #summer

A post shared by Luann de Lesseps (@countessluann) on

Look what a difference a month makes!

One month after splitting from Tom D'Agostino, her husband of seven months, Luann de Lesseps is proving she's the captain of her own destiny (or at least her boat).

On Labor Day, the newly single Real Housewives of New York star posted an Instagram video of herself having a blast and showing off her bikini body while driving a boat.

"It matters not how straight the gate, I am the captain of my...? #i #am #Happy #captain #end #of #summer."

The quotation is a line from the Victorian poem "Invictus" by English poet William Ernest Henley.

The stanza goes: "It matters not how strait the gate / How charged with punishments the scroll / I am the master of my fate: I am the captain of my soul."

Photos

A Timeline of Luann de Lesseps and Tom D'Agostino's 7-Month Marriage

It's been quite a summer of highs and lows for the reality star.

"It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce," Luann tweeted on Aug. 3. "We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!" 

The news came just two weeks after the pair made headlines over a public argument at a restaurant, after which Luann told E! News the two were "good" and that "sometimes big love affairs...can be tumultuous."

In an interview with Andy Cohen on his Bravo show Watch What Happens Live, she denied a report that she slapped Tom, adding, "We have a very passionate love affair going."

While many might be down in the dumps after a breakup, the 52-year-old has most certainly been enjoying herself since tweeting that she and Tom had parted ways. 

The Bravo star has been to Mexico, Switzerland, New York City and the Hamptons, where she's gone to several bashes. Additionally, she's been seeing a bunch of friends like Sex and the City scribe Candace Bushnell, her mother and her children, Noel de Lesseps and Victoria de Lesseps.

Luann appears to be living her best life! 

