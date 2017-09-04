Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Reunite on the Beach Over Labor Day Weekend

They're back to the beach!

After reuniting at the beach in California over the Labor Day holiday, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom just added some serious fuel to the rumor that's the pair are back together. This is the second time in a month that the A-listers were spotted hanging out since their March 2017 split.

A source close to the two tell E! News that the duo have reunited both on and off the beach. The source says, "Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are back together. They never stopped loving each other. They are both working on making it right this time."

The California Gurl, who appears to have gone back to black hair, and the British actor were spotted paddle boarding in the ocean over the weekend. For their day of fun in the sun, the 32-year-old pop star rocked a striped bikini, while the Lord of the Rings actor opted for a pair of board shorts.

Of course this isn't the first time that the two rode the waves together. Paps famously caught the 40-year-old actor naked paddle boarding, alongside his lady love last August.