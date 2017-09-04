Beyoncé's Friends and Family Send Heartfelt Messages to the Birthday Girl

Happy BeyDay!
Beyoncé turned 36-years-old today and her friends and family are flocking to social media to send some serious birthday love to the mom of three.
Beyonce's mom Tina Knowles, father Mathew Knowles, friend Kelly Rowland, and Adele were just some of the people who gave the b-day gal a shout out on Monday.
Bey's mama wrote, "36 years ago God Chose me out of all the women in the world to be your mother! How blessed could I be? Not because you are a super talented, smart business woman and one of the biggest superstars! Its because you are the kindest most generous, thoughtful, intuitive, loyal, humble, funny, grounded, grateful and loving human being."
She added, "I am proud to be your mom Happy Birthday Baby! I love you with my whole heart."
Her father Mathew Knowles took to Instagram this morning to post an emotional video from Houston. In the video, Mathew says, "Your city loves you, but more importantly—I love you. I love you with all my heart. I am so proud of you. I just wanted to tell you happy birthday."
Adele posted a snap of Bey with the caption, "Happy Birthday to the Queen @Beyonce We love you like no other x."
Lady Gaga wished the gorgeous gal a happy day, writing "Happy Birthday Honey B!!! To my 'Telephone' partner in crime, can you believe that was 8 years ago!?#HappyBdayBeyonce."
One of the Texan's besties, Kelly Rowland, posted an absolutely fierce video of the long-time pals, looking ever so fierce with the caption, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY DAY 1! I LOVE YOU FOREVER & EVER BABE!!"
Additionally, Kelly is featured with Serena Williams , Michelle Williams, Michelle Obama, Gloria Carter, Bianca Lawson and Angie Beyince as they recreate Bey's iconic big-hat, big-necklace look from her "Formation" video.
It's been a weekend chock full of celebrating. Last night, husband Jay-Z got the audience at the Made in America Festival in Philadelphia to serenade the songstress with "Happy Birthday."
The queen was in Philly all weekend with her hubby, daughter Blue Ivy and two-month-old twins Sir and Rumi. Additionally both Jay and Bey's moms were at the fest.