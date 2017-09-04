Roselyn Sanchez Talks Pregnancy, New Book and Becoming a Dance Judge

30 weeks pregnant and there's nothing she can't do!
Roselyn Sanchez is only weeks away from welcoming a new addition to her family but before that happens, she's got some big plans. The Devious Maids star is promoting Sebi and the Land of Cha Cha Cha that she co-wrote with her husband, Eric Winter. Plus, she's going to be a judge on Univision's Mira Quién Baila.
"My schedule has become pretty crazy this last month promoting the book and now heading to Miami to judge the first galas for Mira Quién Baila! But I'm super happy about it! I thrive when I'm working, and it has helped with the time going by faster," she tells E! News.
"My mind is so busy it doesn't give me time to pay attention to my acid reflux, growing pains insomnia, swollen feet, gaining weight, getting out of breath when I go up the stairs, anxiety, etc.!" she jokingly explained.
The 44-year-old star, who has been a dancer since childhood, admits she's very excited to watch all of the contestants dance.
"My time as a judge is going to very limited because of my pregnancy. The audience can expect a lot of honesty from me. I k now some of the participants this season and have nothing but respect for them and appreciate the immense effort they are about to put in to be able to win the trophy and donate $100k to their charity of choice," she said. "I love them all and will treat them with respect, but I do want to see discipline, hard work, charisma on stage and progress every week. I'm going to be very real and vocal when it comes to my judging."
Along the same time, the couple is set to release Sebi and the Land of Cha Cha Cha this month.
"This book has been a labor of love between my husband and me for almost two and a half years. The idea came from realizing that we couldn't find a children's book that embraced Latin rhythms," she explains. "We came up with the idea of creating a fantastical world where kids could learn in a very elemental and easy way the basic steps of three Latin dances: Cha Cha, Samba, and Merengue."
The book is about someone inspired by someone very special to Sanchez and Winter—their daughter, Sebi.
Today is a very special day! Nuestra amada Sebella y su primer día de Kindergarten! Lord... time flies! Que Dios te bendiga mi niña hermosa y este sea el comienzo de una nueva etapa en tu vida que te brinde felicidad, aprendizaje, liderazgo, buenos amigos y muchos triunfos! We adore you ?? #sebelicious #yacreciomibebe
"The idea was to make it bilingual, and an easy, fun read. Dancing is so wonderful for kids of all ages. Latin dancing is a partnership. The girl needs the boy as much as the boy needs the girl. It's a dance of two people with incredible beats and discovery. We dedicated this book to our daughter and her rich imagination," she explained. "She's very excited! At the beginning when we showed her the first sketches, she was all confused, and it was very cute. She kept saying, 'That's not me!' We explained to her that it was a version of her, that it was an illustration inspired by her. Once she saw the book completed with the bright colors and animals—she loved it!"
There is so much going on in the Sanchez-Winter household, but we know that the biggest news of all is the baby boy that's on his way!
"We are beyond excited! We had been trying to expand the family for a while, and at certain moments we thought maybe it was not going to happen. We feel so very blessed that we got pregnant again, this time with a baby boy! The pregnancy is going really well. Not going to lie, it has been more difficult than with the first pregnancy but nevertheless, I can't and shouldn't complain," she admits. "Our dream became true and in comparison to other pregnancies, mine has been easy. Sebi is over the moon! She thinks she's the mom!"
Congrats to this growing family!