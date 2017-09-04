Selena Quintanilla's Relatives Among the Victims of Hurricane Harvey

Late singer Selena Quintanilla's father, Abraham Quintanilla, announced on social media that his family is connected to one of the most tragic stories behind Hurricane Harvey.
"The family that drowned in Houston, Texas, were related to me. Manuel Saldivar, his wife Belia and four of their grandkids, left their flooded house to go somewhere where there was safe. When they crossed a bridge, a wave of water swept the van and pushed them into the bayou. The driver was saved, but Manuel, his wife, and four grandkids drowned..." he wrote in a Facebook post.
"Manuel's mother Carolina Was my father's 1st cousin. My condolences to their family // 2nd Corinthians Chapter 1 verse 3 says praised be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ the Father of Tender Mercies and the God of all comfort."
The tragedy happened as Sammy Saldivar was trying to make his way to dry land. In the van with him were his parents, 84-year-old Manuel and 81-year-old Belia, and their great-grandchildren, who were between the ages of 16 to 8. Relatives told NBC News that Saldivar had just crossed a bridge over when the road dipped down and the vehicle was swept into the water.
In a separate post, Quintanilla confirmed that his immediate family was safe, as well as the late Singer's museum.
"Getting a lot of questions about the SELENA's Museum, everything is ok, no damage anywhere in the Q Productions building. Thanks for inquiring AQ," he wrote.
Other organizations—including Coalition for the Homeless, Houston Food Bank, Houston SPCA, Salvation Army and Save the Children—are also accepting donations for relief efforts.