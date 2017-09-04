Mean Girls Star Lizzy Caplan Marries Tom Riley in Italy

Get in loser, we're going to Lizzy Caplan's wedding!

The Mean Girls and Masters of Sex star is now officially married to Tom Riley, a source confirms to E! News. Lizzy and Tom gathered their closest family and friends for an intimate affair in Italy this weekend.

"This one seems fertile," Riley wrote on Instagram from the Villa Cimbrone Ravello. "She shall make a satisfactory first wife."

The newly minted husband and wife confirmed their engagement in July 2016, six months after Caplan and the British actor made their red carpet debut as an official couple. This marks the first marriage for both Lizzy and Tom.

By Hollywood standards, this pair prefers to keep most relationship details under lock and key aside from a few public appearances here and there. Caplan and Riley stepped out in July for the Queen's Club Tennis Championships in London, where the Kill Your Friends star took the opportunity to gush over his leading lady with a birthday message.