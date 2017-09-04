People Are Convinced That Kate Middleton Gave Away Her Pregnancy News During Recent Poland Trip

When Kate Middleton speaks, you better put on your listening ears.

In case you missed the big news, Kensington Palace confirmed this morning that the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William are expecting their third child together.

"The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news," the statement read in part before Prince Harry shared his excitement at the development.

"Fantastic, great, very, very happy for them," he said in a video shared by The Daily Express' royal correspondent.

While the news caught many royal watchers by surprise, others claim that they totally saw this coming. Their proof? Let's travel back to Kate and Prince William's recent trip to Poland.