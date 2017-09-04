People Are Convinced That Kate Middleton Gave Away Her Pregnancy News During Recent Poland Trip

WATCH: ?We will just have to have more babies.? Duchess Kate quipped after being given a toy for a newborn #RoyalVisitPoland pic.twitter.com/QKHEiVUvFK— TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 18, 2017
When Kate Middleton speaks, you better put on your listening ears.
In case you missed the big news, Kensington Palace confirmed this morning that the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William are expecting their third child together.
"The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news," the statement read in part before Prince Harry shared his excitement at the development.
"Fantastic, great, very, very happy for them," he said in a video shared by The Daily Express' royal correspondent.
While the news caught many royal watchers by surprise, others claim that they totally saw this coming. Their proof? Let's travel back to Kate and Prince William's recent trip to Poland.
Less than three weeks ago, the couple traveled to Warsaw where the Duchess was gifted with a couple cuddly toys for newborn babies.
Upon receiving the gifts, she looked over at the Duke of Cambridge and laughed, "We will just have to have more babies!"
Many took it is a friendly joke and heartfelt way to express gratitude. Others, however, are quickly shouting "told you so" now that the news is out.
Ultimately, the Duchess of Cambridge is more than excited about her upcoming arrival. And while the palace confirmed that Prince George and Princess Charlotte's mom is experiencing Hyperemesis Gravidarum also known as acute morning sickness once again, royal watchers are hoping to see the proud mom stepping out in more fashionable looks when she feels better.
As we celebrate the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's big family news, we're taking a look at Kate's impressive mommy style.
MONEY SHARMA/AFP/Getty Images
Kate's seafoam green lace frock by Temperley London made us green with envy.
Press Association via AP Images
The royal duchess stayed cool and comfy in a red patterned maxi dress by Glamorous while in New Delhi.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
She blue us away! The Duchess looks gorgeous in a royal blue Jenny Packham dress with silver beading.
Chris Jackson/PA Wire
Kate is classic in this cream colored Emilia Wickstead midi dress while visiting India Gate in New Delhi.
Mark Large - Pool/Getty Images
Kate looks effortless in the black and white top and skirt by Temperley London during her trip to India.
Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
We love the combination of textures in Kate's sheer blouse and herringbone skirt, all from high street brand Reiss.
Peter Byrne - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Kate definitely has a soft spot for this classic LK Bennett red coat.
Jamie Simonds/Place2Be via Getty Images
Recycling strong blue Rebecca Taylor separates kept the focus on the Duchess' important message.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
The Duchess' Michael Kors suit is the perfect look for a somber service commemorating the Gallipoli Campaign.
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Kate keeps in the Christmas spirit in one of her favorite Alexander McQueen frocks.
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Hmmm...that dress looks familiar!
Ian Vogler - WPA Pool / Getty Images
The Duchess switches up her usual designer rotation with a fresh cobalt frock by Saloni.
Karwai Tang/WireImage
At the annual Remembrance Sunday Service, Kate chooses a velvet-patched Alexander McQueen coat to go along with her commemorative red poppy pin.
Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Leave it to Kate to upgrade the LBD from basic to brilliant with this lovely lace Dolce & Gabbana number.
Chris Jackson - WPA Pool /Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge dons a sleeveless Erdem silk floral number to attend the 100 Women in Hedge Funds.
David Sims/WENN.com
Does this outfit look familiar? Well, that's because Kate's worn this gray Orla Kiely number before, but she's just as stunning as ever.
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage
For the Spectre premiere, the mama selects and elegant draped Jenny Packham gown in a soft powder blue shade.
Danny E. Martindale/Getty Images
At the BAFTA charity screening of Shaun the Sheep, Kate whips up another resplendent look with the help of this space-print Tabitha Webb frock.
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
In another trendsetting look, the Duchess stuns in a royal blue Christopher Kane coat.
Samir Hussein/WireImage
The Duchess turns heads in an exquisite merlot-hued Dolce & Gabbana design with delicate lace overlay.
WPA Pool /Getty Images
Cheers! The Duchess shares a toast in radiant Jenny Packham dress paired with a dazzling tiara at her first state banquet.
Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images
We're not sure which is better here—the Duchess' new bangs, or her sophisticated The Fold silver tweed frock.
Chris Jackson - WPA Pool /Getty Images
For her first solo appearance since giving birth to Princess Charlotte, Kate finds sartorial success with this houndstooth print Ralph Lauren dress.
Samir Hussein/WireImage
The duchess breaks out a navy quarter-zip with her go-to skinny jeans for a trip to the America's Cup World Series sailing competition.
Ian Walton/Getty Images
Cheering on Andy Murray at Wimbledon, Kate sports a classic red L.K. Bennett design.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
For Princess Charlotte's christening, Kate slips into a ladylike Alexander McQueen dress-coat with a Jane Taylor fascinator.
Rupert Hartley/REX USA
Sharing a moment with Prince George, Kate styles a chic Me+Em striped shirt with skinny jeans.
AP Photo/Matt Dunham
Welcome to the world, Princess Charlotte! Will and Kate are as lovely as ever, with Kate looking meticulous in a sunny Jenny Packham design.
Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/GC Images
If we had that striking Mulberry coat in our closet, we'd be smiling too!
Alex Lentati - WPA Pool/Getty Images
LBD chic! The mom-to-be's sweet polka dot frock is courtesy of ASOS.
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
For St. Patrick's Day, the Duchess carries a festive green bouquet and styles a Catherine Walker coat with her Lock & Co. hat.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Could these two be any lovelier? The Duchess and hubby Prince William head out of the St. Paul's Cathedral with Kate wearing a Beulah London 'Chiara' coat.
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
En route to a set visit at Downtown Abbey, the pregnant Duchess captivates in a crisp Jojo Mamen Bebe maternity coat.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Another recycled look! Kate brings back her delicate dalmatian print Hobbs coat for an event in Kent.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
It's a petal pink Alexander McQueen coat and classic Jane Taylor fascinator for a church visit on Commonwealth Day.
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Even in a classic blue trench, the royal is just as exquisite as ever.
Ben Cawthra/Sipa USA
What bump?! The pregnant Duchess skillfully disguises her growing baby belly (again) in a cheery, multicolored Erdem frock.
Samir Hussein/WireImage
The expectant duchess steps out in a chic belted Max Mara coat and navy suede Jimmy Choo pumps (check the matching L.K. Bennett clutch) while on an official visit in Portsmouth, England.
Christopher Pledger/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Even the Duchess of Cambridge has gotten in on the latest Hollywood trend! Kate sports a sweet above-the-knee number with black-and-white dots.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The duchess sports a baby blue Seraphine coat during a visit to the Kensington Leisure Center.
Geoff Pugh - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, wore a teal Seraphine "Florrie" floral print maternity dress when she met 2-year-old Ryan and his mother Tracy Dixon at the Family Friends charity event in Kensington in London.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The duchess sports a navy Madderson London "Naomi" frock with a navy, white and pink embroidered tweed-patterned trim during a visit to a London elementary school.
Splash News
At Christmas Day mass, Prince George's mum bundles up in a warm brown Moloh coat and a Lock and Company pillbox hat.
Robert Sabo - Pool/Getty Images
Kate steps out in this deep teal Jenny Packham gown—again!—for the St Andrews 600th Anniversary Dinner in NYC.
Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage
What was under Kate's chic pink Mulberry coat? A high-necked LBD from Séraphine—her go-to maternity-wear brand.
Shannon Stapleton-Pool/Getty Image
Catherine covered up with a pink Mulberry coat during a gloomy day in NYC.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Kate paired her Tory Burch coat with black denim while attending an NBA game in Brooklyn.
Tim Rooke/Rex/REX USA
The actress opted for a GOAT coat while visiting a children's center in Harlem, NY.
We can't wait to follow her journey once again. Congratulations to the happy couple.
Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!