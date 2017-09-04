People Are Convinced That Kate Middleton Gave Away Her Pregnancy News During Recent Poland Trip

When Kate Middleton speaks, you better put on your listening ears.

In case you missed the big news, Kensington Palace confirmed this morning that the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William are expecting their third child together.

"The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news," the statement read in part before Prince Harry shared his excitement at the development.

"Fantastic, great, very, very happy for them," he said in a video shared by The Daily Express' royal correspondent.

While the news caught many royal watchers by surprise, others claim that they totally saw this coming. Their proof? Let's travel back to Kate and Prince William's recent trip to Poland.

Photos

Princess Diana, Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle Style Comparison

Less than three weeks ago, the couple traveled to Warsaw where the Duchess was gifted with a couple cuddly toys for newborn babies.

Upon receiving the gifts, she looked over at the Duke of Cambridge and laughed, "We will just have to have more babies!"

Many took it is a friendly joke and heartfelt way to express gratitude. Others, however, are quickly shouting "told you so" now that the news is out.

Ultimately, the Duchess of Cambridge is more than excited about her upcoming arrival. And while the palace confirmed that Prince George and Princess Charlotte's mom is experiencing Hyperemesis Gravidarum also known as acute morning sickness once again, royal watchers are hoping to see the proud mom stepping out in more fashionable looks when she feels better.

As we celebrate the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's big family news, we're taking a look at Kate's impressive mommy style.

Prince William, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kate Middleton

MONEY SHARMA/AFP/Getty Images

Green With Envy

Kate's seafoam green lace frock by Temperley London made us green with envy. 

Kate Middleton, India

Press Association via AP Images

Maxi Maven

The royal duchess stayed cool and comfy in a red patterned maxi dress by Glamorous while in New Delhi. 

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, India

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Royal Blue

She blue us away! The Duchess looks gorgeous in a royal blue Jenny Packham dress with silver beading. 

Article continues below

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, India

Chris Jackson/PA Wire

Cream Dream

Kate is classic in this cream colored Emilia Wickstead midi dress while visiting India Gate in New Delhi.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, India

Mark Large - Pool/Getty Images

Black & White Beauty

Kate looks effortless in the black and white top and skirt by Temperley London during her trip to India. 

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Ruffles & Tweed

We love the combination of textures in Kate's sheer blouse and herringbone skirt, all from high street brand Reiss.

Article continues below

Kate Middleton

Peter Byrne - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Red Favorite

Kate definitely has a soft spot for this classic LK Bennett red coat.

Kate Middleton

Jamie Simonds/Place2Be via Getty Images

Blue Steel

Recycling strong blue Rebecca Taylor separates kept the focus  on the Duchess' important message.

Prince William, Kate Middleton

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Sweet Suit

The Duchess' Michael Kors suit is the perfect look for a somber service commemorating the Gallipoli Campaign.

Article continues below

Kate Middleton

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Radiant Red

Kate keeps in the Christmas spirit in one of her favorite Alexander McQueen frocks.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Royal Repeat

Hmmm...that dress looks familiar!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

Ian Vogler - WPA Pool / Getty Images

Blue Belle of the Ball

The Duchess switches up her usual designer rotation with a fresh cobalt frock by Saloni.

Article continues below

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Midddleton

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Remembrance Day

At the annual Remembrance Sunday Service, Kate chooses a velvet-patched Alexander McQueen coat to go along with her commemorative red poppy pin. 

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Little Lace Dress

Leave it to Kate to upgrade the LBD from basic to brilliant with this lovely lace Dolce & Gabbana number. 

Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool /Getty Images

Floral Takeover

The Duchess of Cambridge dons a sleeveless Erdem silk floral number to attend the 100 Women in Hedge Funds.

Article continues below

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge

David Sims/WENN.com

Dainty Do-Over

Does this outfit look familiar? Well, that's because Kate's worn this gray Orla Kiely number before, but she's just as stunning as ever.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Soft Touch

For the Spectre premiere, the mama selects and elegant draped Jenny Packham gown in a soft powder blue shade. 

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

Danny E. Martindale/Getty Images

Out of This World

At the BAFTA charity screening of Shaun the Sheep, Kate whips up another resplendent look with the help of this space-print Tabitha Webb frock.

Article continues below

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Royal Blue

In another trendsetting look, the Duchess stuns in a royal blue Christopher Kane coat. 

Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Tall Glass of Wine

The Duchess turns heads in an exquisite merlot-hued Dolce & Gabbana design with delicate lace overlay.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

WPA Pool /Getty Images

A Royal Moment

Cheers! The Duchess shares a toast in radiant Jenny Packham dress paired with a dazzling tiara at her first state banquet.

 

Article continues below

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Bang Up Job

We're not sure which is better here—the Duchess' new bangs, or her sophisticated The Fold silver tweed frock.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Ralph Lauren

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool /Getty Images

Royal Revival

For her first solo appearance since giving birth to Princess Charlotte, Kate finds sartorial success with this houndstooth print Ralph Lauren dress. 

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Good Sport

The duchess breaks out a navy quarter-zip with her go-to skinny jeans for a trip to the America's Cup World Series sailing competition. 

Article continues below

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Wimbledon

Ian Walton/Getty Images

Wimbledon Best

Cheering on Andy Murray at Wimbledon, Kate sports a classic red L.K. Bennett design. 

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Christening Crisp

For Princess Charlotte's christening, Kate slips into a ladylike Alexander McQueen dress-coat with a Jane Taylor fascinator.

Prince George, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

Rupert Hartley/REX USA

Seeing Stripes

Sharing a moment with Prince George, Kate styles a chic Me+Em striped shirt with skinny jeans.

Article continues below

Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Royal Baby, Prince William

AP Photo/Matt Dunham

Proud Parents

Welcome to the world, Princess Charlotte! Will and Kate are as lovely as ever, with Kate looking meticulous in a sunny Jenny Packham design.

Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/GC Images

Bright Side

If we had that striking Mulberry coat in our closet, we'd be smiling too!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

Alex Lentati - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Seeing Spots

LBD chic! The mom-to-be's sweet polka dot frock is courtesy of ASOS.

Article continues below

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Luck of the Irish

For St. Patrick's Day, the Duchess carries a festive green bouquet and styles a Catherine Walker coat with her Lock & Co. hat.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

In Step

Could these two be any lovelier? The Duchess and hubby Prince William head out of the St. Paul's Cathedral with Kate wearing a Beulah London 'Chiara' coat.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Downton Duchess

En route to a set visit at Downtown Abbey, the pregnant Duchess captivates in a crisp Jojo Mamen Bebe maternity coat.

Article continues below

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

101 Dalmatians

Another recycled look! Kate brings back her delicate dalmatian print Hobbs coat for an event in Kent.

Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Long Live the McQueen

It's a petal pink Alexander McQueen coat and classic Jane Taylor fascinator for a church visit on Commonwealth Day.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Royal Blues

Even in a classic blue trench, the royal is just as exquisite as ever.

Article continues below

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

Ben Cawthra/Sipa USA

Kaleidoscopic

What bump?! The pregnant Duchess skillfully disguises her growing baby belly (again) in a cheery, multicolored Erdem frock.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

Samir Hussein/WireImage

White Coat Wonder

The expectant duchess steps out in a chic belted Max Mara coat and navy suede Jimmy Choo pumps (check the matching L.K. Bennett clutch) while on an official visit in Portsmouth, England.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

Christopher Pledger/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Monochrome Dots

Even the Duchess of Cambridge has gotten in on the latest Hollywood trend! Kate sports a sweet above-the-knee number with black-and-white dots.

Article continues below

Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Baby Blue

The duchess sports a baby blue Seraphine coat during a visit to the Kensington Leisure Center.

Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

Geoff Pugh - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Lovely in Floral

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, wore a teal Seraphine "Florrie" floral print maternity dress when she met 2-year-old Ryan and his mother Tracy Dixon at the Family Friends charity event in Kensington in London.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

For the Kids

The duchess sports a navy Madderson London "Naomi" frock with a navy, white and pink embroidered tweed-patterned trim during a visit to a London elementary school.

Article continues below

Kate Middleton

Splash News

Tweed Time

At Christmas Day mass, Prince George's mum bundles up in a warm brown Moloh coat and a Lock and Company pillbox hat.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge

Robert Sabo - Pool/Getty Images

Third Time's the Charm

Kate steps out in this deep teal Jenny Packham gown—again!—for the St Andrews 600th Anniversary Dinner in NYC.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage

Little Black Yes

What was under Kate's chic pink Mulberry coat? A high-necked LBD from Séraphine—her go-to maternity-wear brand.

Article continues below

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

Shannon Stapleton-Pool/Getty Image

Bright Spot

Catherine covered up with a pink Mulberry coat during a gloomy day in NYC.

Duchess Catherine, Kate Middleton, Prince William, NBA Commisioner

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Court-Side Coat

Kate paired her Tory Burch coat with black denim while attending an NBA game in Brooklyn.

Duchess Catherine, Kate Middleton

Tim Rooke/Rex/REX USA

Manhattan Mama

The actress opted for a GOAT coat while visiting a children's center in Harlem, NY.

Article continues below

We can't wait to follow her journey once again. Congratulations to the happy couple.

