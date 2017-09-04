CMA Awards 2017 Nominations Announced: Miranda Lambert, Taylor Swift and More Nominees

Getty Images
Country music's biggest stars are waking up to some exciting news.
This morning on Good Morning America, Lauren Alaina, Brothers Osborne and Dustin Lynch appeared in studio to announce the nominations for the 51st Annual CMA Awards.
Miranda Lambert tops the list with five nominations while Little Big Town and Keith Urban could walk away with four awards each.
"Good mornin! At the farm celebrating the @cma nominations over coffee with 7 of my best friends. I'm so thankful. Especially after an emotional week in my home state," Miranda shared on Instagram after hearing the news. "Country Music and animals is are my absolute life and my heart. Thank you fans, friends, family and Nashville for always supporting me. Now off to put some Bailey's in this Folgers cup! Why not? Cheers y'all! #bestpartofwakinup #texasstrong #furryfriends."
The 51st Annual CMA Awards will be hosted for the tenth time by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood.
And between the playful hosts, unexpected collaborations and more, the live show never disappoints music fans.
As we mark our calendars for the celebration airing November 8 at 8 p.m. on ABC, we compiled the complete list of nominees below. Congratulations to all!
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Garth Brooks
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“Better Man” - Little Big Town
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban
“Body Like A Back Road” – Sam Hunt
“Dirt On My Boots” – Jon Pardi
“Tin Man” – Miranda Lambert
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
The Breaker – Little Big Town
From A Room: Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton
Heart Break – Lady Antebellum
The Nashville Sound - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit The Weight of These
Wings – Miranda Lambert
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Better Man” - Songwriter: Taylor Swift
“Blue Ain’t Your Color”- Songwriters: Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Lee Olsen
"Body Like A Back Road"- Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
"Dirt On My Boots"- Songwriters: Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley
"Tin Man"- Songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Reba McEntire
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
"Craving You" - Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris
"Funny How Time Slips Away" - Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson
"Kill A Word" - Eric Church featuring Rhiannon Giddens
"Setting the World on Fire" - Kenny Chesney with P!nk
"Speak to a Girl" - Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Jerry Douglas (Dobro)
Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)
Dann Huff (Guitar)
Mac McAnally (Guitar)
Derek Wells (Guitar)
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
"Better Man" – Little Big Town
"Blue Ain't Your Color" – Keith Urban
"Craving You" – Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris
"It Ain't My Fault" – Brothers Osborne
"Vice" – Miranda Lambert
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Lauren Alaina
Luke Combs
Old Dominion
Jon Pardi
Brett Young