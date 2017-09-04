Kate Middleton Is Pregnant! Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William Expecting Third Child

Chris Jelf /Kensington Palace via Getty Images
Both Prince George and Princess Charlotte are about to receive a special title: How does older sibling sound?
E! News can confirm Kate Middleton is indeed pregnant and expecting her third child with husband Prince William.
"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child," the palace announced in a statement Monday morning. "The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news."
While the palace confirmed that Kate is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum or morning sickness, the pregnancy news is still great news for a royal couple who has been more than open about how much they love parenthood.
Whether enjoying family vacations around the world or celebrating holidays together, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has proven time and time again that family time is the best time.
"Well, as the other parents in the room will testify, there's wonderful highs and there's wonderful lows. It's been quite a change for me, personally. I'm very lucky in the support I have from Catherine," William recently said about his wife on the Talk Vietnam show. "She is an amazing mother and a fantastic wife."
He added, "I adore my children very much and I've learned a lot about myself and about a family, just from having my own children and it's amazing how much you pick up from just in those moments."
Although Kate suffered from morning sickness with her first two pregnancies, the proud mom appears to be ready to expand her family one more time in 2017.
If her second pregnancy journey was any indication, the Duchess will have the support from many family, friends and even strangers around the world.
And while her traveling schedule and work commitments may change with a baby on board, we can't help but predict that many fashionable maternity looks will be coming sooner rather than later.
Congratulations to the couple on their special news.