Lil Wayne Suffers Multiple Seizures, Cancels Las Vegas Show

Rapper Lil Wayne has cancelled his Las Vegas show on Sunday night after suffering multiple seizures, reports TMZ.

According to the site, the rapper was hospitalized at Northwestern Memorial in Chicago after being found unconscious in his hotel room at Westin Michigan Avenue Chicago. The "Lollipop" hitmaker reportedly suffered from the debilitating seizures as a result of his ongoing bout with epilepsy.

The outlet also reports that a rep for the "Sucker for Pain" rapper has confirmed that he had to cancel his Vegas gig as a result of the multiple seizures he had this weekend. Additionally, the music man is currently resting because doctors advised him not to fly due to his condition.

Wayne was supposed to perform at Drais Beachclub at the Cromwell at midnight with Rae Sremmurd.

The rapper has previously suffered seizures while flying before. In 2016, Wayne had to make an emergency landing during a flight from Wisconsin to California.