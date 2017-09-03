Lil Wayne Suffers Multiple Seizures, Cancels Las Vegas Show

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Samsung
Rapper Lil Wayne has cancelled his Las Vegas show on Sunday night after suffering multiple seizures, reports TMZ.
According to the site, the rapper was hospitalized at Northwestern Memorial in Chicago after being found unconscious in his hotel room at Westin Michigan Avenue Chicago. The "Lollipop" hitmaker reportedly suffered from the debilitating seizures as a result of his ongoing bout with epilepsy.
The outlet also reports that a rep for the "Sucker for Pain" rapper has confirmed that he had to cancel his Vegas gig as a result of the multiple seizures he had this weekend. Additionally, the music man is currently resting because doctors advised him not to fly due to his condition.
Wayne was supposed to perform at Drais Beachclub at the Cromwell at midnight with Rae Sremmurd.
The rapper has previously suffered seizures while flying before. In 2016, Wayne had to make an emergency landing during a flight from Wisconsin to California.
Back in 2013, Wayne alarmed fans when he was hospitalized after suffering multiple seizures. The performer later revealed that he's epileptic and "prone to seizures."
"This wasn't my first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh...I have had a bunch of seizures, you just never hear about them," he told Power 106's DJ Felli Fel at the time. "My heart rate went down to 30 percent. I have people around me who know how to handle it. This time was real bad because I had three back to back and the third one was so bad."
The performer has also admitted that the health scares can strike unprovoked and at any time.
"No warning, no nothing, I don't feel sick. I get headaches real bad. And the headaches? I didn't get no headaches or nothing," he shared with Sway Calloway in 2013.
"I told them the other day, 'Y'all can tell me right now that y'all was lying, like, 'You know what? We lyin' ain't nothin,' and I'd have to believe them because I don't know," the artist continued. "I go to sleep and wake up in the hospital. I don't feel anything. I just hope it stops happening."
We're wishing Lil Wayne a speedy recovery.