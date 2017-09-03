Pink and Justin Bieber Donate Thousands to Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

Pink's got a big heart and a big check to match it!

Over the weekend, the the "Raise Your Glass" singer raised her wallet and donated a whopping $500K to the Red Cross to help in Hurricane Harvey relief efforts after the devastating storm and catastrophic floods ravaged Houston, the coast of Texas and surrounding areas.

The Red Cross tweeted their many thanks to MTV's most recent Video Vanguard Award winner after her generous donation.

The Red Cross wrote, "Thank you @Pink from the bottom of our ❤️ for your donation of a half million dollars to @RedCross #HurricaneHarvey relief efforts!"