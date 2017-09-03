OMG! Zayn Malik Shaves His Head Completely Bald

Is that you, Mr. Clean?

Zayn Malik, who is known for making some drastic hair moves, has definitely gone for a shocking new 'do (or lack thereof)—he's shaved his head completely bald.

On Sunday, Zayn's mom Trish Malik shared an Instagram photo of herself, her famous son and his girlfriend Gigi Hadid. The notable black-and-white image shows the "Pillow Talk" singer going full Chris Daughtry—aka with a completely shorn head and stubble. Clearly the former One Direction member is not your average boybander!

Zayn joins Kate Hudson and Robert Pattinson as celebs who have gone crazy short recently. Of course, the "Like I Would" singer is the only who who has opted for the oh-so-smooth look!

The style comes as quite a surprise since just yesterday, the proud mama posted a pic of her son celebrating the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha with Gigi and her mom Yolanda Hadid with the caption, "Eid Mubarak to everyone... #BlessedDay."

Yesterday's photo featured the British crooner with a short style, but dramatically different from the smooth-headed one he's currently rocking.