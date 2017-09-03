Russell Wilson Shuts Down Art Museum for Romantic Date Night With Ciara

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Chris Evans, Dog, Twitter

Chris Evans Finally Reunites With His Dog ''After 10 Long Weeks'' And It's Adorable

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid, Instagram

OMG! Zayn Malik Shaves His Head Completely Bald

Amal Clooney, George Clooney, Venice Film Festival

Amal Clooney Wows in Vintage 3-Tiered Green Dress at 2017 Venice Film Festival

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Placed Our Dots In The Sticker Furniture Room. Incredible Experience.#DateNight #YayoiKusama

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Gentlemen, take some notes!

Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson certainly proved he knows how to treat his wife Ciara right after the footballer shut down the Seattle Art Museum on Saturday night for an out-of-this-world evening with his lady love—and showed the rest of the world that romance is anything but dead.

Clearly still on cloud nine from her night with her main man, the mother of two took to her Instagram on Sunday to share a starry video from the date. The singer wrote, "When Ya Man Shuts Down The Museum For #DateNight... Still Got My Head Spinnin'."

The video shows the lovebirds as they take in the highly Instagramable scene from Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Mirrors exhibit.

Photos

Dare to Wear: Ciara's Oversized Shirt Dress

When Ya Man Shuts Down The Museum For #DateNight... Still Got My Head Spinnin ?? ??

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

LOVE. Dot. Dot. Dot #YayoiKusama

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

The pair were married a little over a year ago on July 6, 2016 in a fairy-tale wedding in the English countryside. E! News previously reported two had a very traditional and "heartfelt" ceremony, filled with flowers and clean, classic decor. A pastor said some "enlightening" words, incorporating their love of faith and God into the nuptials. The happy couple also took a moment to share words from their heart with one another, while a few personal speeches were mixed in throughout.

The NFL player has proved time and time again he's all about romance. For the couple's one-year anniversary, the duo, who have daughter Sienna Princess together, went on a vacation to Mexico with their baby girl and son Future (from Ciara's previous relationship with rapper Future). During the vacay, Russell made sure to step things up when he covered their dreamy white bed with red rose petals, which spelled out "R + C."

Check out Ciara and Russell's oh-so-romantic love story in pics...

Ciara, Instagram

Instagram

China Nights

The singer wrote, "Rocking our Qi Pao & Tang Zhuang! What an incredible experience! Traditional Chinese Fashion is Amazingly Beautiful! #China."

Ciara, Russell Wilson

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Football Stars

Seattle Seahawks quarterback walks with his wife after NFL football training camp on July 31, 2017, in Renton, Washington.

Ciara, Instagram

Instagram

Disney Darlings

Ciara and her main man have some fun at Shanghai Disney. The singer wrote, "Unforgettable Times With My Family In Shanghai! #DisneyLand."

Article continues below

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Favorite Celebrity Vacation Spots

Instagram

Engaged!

Ciara drew Russell Wilson's animal instincts during their Seychelles vacation, where he popped the question!

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Instagram

Instagram

Pleasure Island

The NFL star and his leading lady took a break from their busy schedules for a relaxing vacation in Mexico. 

Ciara, Russell Wilson

Instagram

Better Together

Catwoman and Batman to the rescue!

Article continues below

Ciara, Russell Wilson

Instagram

Dirty Dancing

Wilson surely scored major points with the "I Bet" songstress for breaking out those sexy moves.

Ciara, Russell Wilson Jersey

Instagram

Good Luck Charm

Could Ci Ci be the Seattle Seahawks' good-luck charm? The singer was on hand to support her man during a winning effort against the Chicago Bears. 

Ciara, Russell Wilson

Instagram

Hot and Heavy

It wouldn't be a beachfront vacation without a seductive photo shoot.

Article continues below

Ciara, Russell Wilson

Instagram

Beach Bums

Ciara and Russell's bods are so unreal. 

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Taylor Swift Concert

Suzi Pratt/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

Sing It!

Taylor Swift fans were treated to an extra sweet surprise when Ciara and Russell showed up during the Seattle stop on her 1989 World Tour.

Russell Wilson, Ciara Harris, 2015 BET Awards

Maury Phillips/BET/Getty Images for BET

Fresh to Death

Wowza! The lovebirds made quite the entrance on the red carpet at the 2015 BET Awards.

Article continues below

Ciara, Russell Wilson

Instagram

Look of Love

The couple look happier than ever in this adorable selfie. 

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Instagram

Instagram

Staying Strong

"Children and giving back are a big part of both of Russell and Ciara's lives," a source told E! News after a visit to Seattle Children's Hospital. "That trip also brought them very close. It was nice for Ciara to see how amazing Russell is with kids. They hope to make many more visits in the near future." 

Russell Wilson, Ciara, ESPY Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Red Carpet Royalty

What better time to step out in fierce, coordinating ensembles than the 2015 ESPYs?

Article continues below

Ciara, Russell Wilson

Instagram

Partners in Crime

After all, there's no "I" in team.

Russell Wilson, Ciara, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

All Smiles

The celeb couple definitely turned up the heat at the 2015 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. 

Russell Wilson, Ciara, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Watch Me Whip

The secret to a long-lasting relationship? Not being afraid to let loose and dance every now and then. 

Article continues below

Ciara, Russell Wilson

Instagram

Strike a Pose

Wilson just can't take his eyes off his gorgeous lady love.

Russell Wilson, Ciara Harris

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Future First Family?

Now that's what a date night looks like! The gorgeous couple attended President Barack Obama's Japan state dinner at the White House together in April. 

Russell Wilson, Ciara, Instagram

Instagram

All Wrapped Up

Even during brief trips in the car these two can't keep their hands off each other.  

Article continues below

Ciara, Russell Wilson

Instagram

Charity Work

Taking time to help others is what keeps this couple inseparable. 

NEXT GALLERY: Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs' Cutest Pics

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

TAGS/ Russell Wilson , Ciara , Instagram , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.