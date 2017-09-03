Justin Timberlake Is the Happiest Fan in the World at U.S. Open Date With Jessica Biel

And the award for biggest U.S. Open fan goes to...Justin Timberlake!

Not that he was competing against anyone. But now that he has taken home the proverbial trophy, hey, it's on.

On Saturday, he and wife Jessica Biel watched Switzerland's Rodger Federer beat Spain's Feliciano Lopez in a 6-3 6-3 7-5 victory in the third round of the men's singles tournament at the 2017 U.S. Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Timberlake showcased a range of emotions but mainly appeared ecstatic beyond belief as the Swiss champion emerged victorious.

And of course, who better to share the joy than his lovely date? There's nothing like a great game of tennis to get you in the mood for love; The two were photographed making out in their seats.