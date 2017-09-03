Taylor Swift and Hailey Baldwin Are Among the Most Beautiful Celebrity Bridesmaids

Wearing a burgundy halter gown, Swift served as a bridesmaid at her longtime friend Abigail Anderson's wedding at Martha's Vineyard Saturday.
This was not the pop star's first rodeo; In 2016, Swift was the maid of honor at BFF Britany Maack's wedding in Pennsylvania. Both wore stunning Reem Acra dresses.
Also Saturday, Hailey served as the maid of honor at her sister Alaia Baldwin's big day. Ireland was also a bridesmaid. Both wore black gowns; Hailey's was a halter dress, while Ireland's was made of lace and featured off-the-shoulder mid-way sleeves.
Splash News
Taylor Swift
The singer served as a bridesmaid at her longtime friend Abigail Anderson's wedding.
Instagram
Hailey Baldwin and Ireland Baldwin
Hailey served as the maid of honor at sister Alaia Baldwin's wedding, while cousin Ireland also served as a bridesmaid. Here they are pictured with Hailey's mom Kennya Baldwin.
CPR / WAGO / BACKGRID
Lauren Conrad
The Hills alum and fashion designer served as a bridesmaid at friends Cassie Herschenfeld and Ben Katz's wedding in Ojai, California in August 2017, more than six weeks after she announced she had given birth to her and husband William Tell's first child, son Liam.
Instagram
Miranda Kerr
The supermodel was by her brother Matty's side when he married Jimmy Wright in Australia on Dec. 30, 2016.
Instagram
Amy Schumer
After wrapping production on a movie with Goldie Hawn, Schumer traveled to be by TaraAlana's side. The bride exchanged vows with RustyFitton, as Schumer's boyfriend, Ben Hanisch, looked on.
Instagram
Rachel Bilson
The Hart of Dixie alum was a bridesmaid at the March 2017 wedding of Gelareh Khalioun, who worked as a costume designer on the show.
Courtesy: Elizabeth Messina
Rachel Bilson
The O.C. darling slipped into a whimsical pale green dress for the show's creator Josh Schwartz's wedding in 2008.
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift
The pop star was the maid of honor at childhood friend Britany Maack's wedding in Pennsylvania in February 2016 and both wore Reem Acra dresses.
FameFlynet
Lauren Conrad
The fashion designer and The Hills alum was there for her friend Maura McManus on her big day on Aug. 16. She was joined by co-star Lo Bosworth, who also served as a bridesmaid.
Instagram
Sofía Vergara
The Modern Family star sported a pastel yellow dress while serving as a bridesmaid at her friend's wedding in June 2015.
FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Rachel McAdams
Found: Something blue! The True Detective star stepped in as a bridesmaid for sister Kayleen's Memorial Day wedding.
GTRES/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Eva Longoria
The actress went barefoot through the streets of Spain during her pals' nuptials.
Eva Longoria/WhoSay
Eva Longoria
Back at it again! She serves as a stunning bridesmaid once again, this time wearing a slick strappy black dress.
Josh Brasted/WireImage
Beyoncé
Talk about a star-studded bunch! Queen Bey donned an angelic white gown for her bridesmaid's duties at sister Solange Knowles' New Orleans wedding last year.
INF/SBMF/Patriot Pics/FAMEFLYNET
Lady Gaga
After posting ample bachelorette party pics, Gaga kept it classic in a whimsical lavender gown for her pal's New Orleans weddings in March 2015.
Martha Stewart Weddings
Jennifer Lawrence
The Hunger Games starlet sports a beautiful cream creation for big brother Blaine's wedding, and even scored a cover cameo onthe cover of Martha Stewart Weddings.
William Parker/GC Images
Cara Delevingne
Round two! Cara plays bridesmaid again in this breezy white gown for sister Poppy's 2014 wedding.
Courtesy: Monique Lhuillier
Ashley Greene
Pretty in pink indeed! Ashley slipped into a stunning Marchesa gown for her publicist's wedding in Turks and Caicos back in 2013.
Gossip Society/Splash News
Jessica Simpson
While she's been a bridesmaid in no less than six weddings, this elegant pink ensemble may be her best bridal party look to date.
Newspix/Rex/REX USA
Naomi Watts
She may just be a bridesmaid, but Naomi definitely steals the show in this striking white lace LBD.
Brooklyn Decker/Instagram
Brooklyn Decker
That face! The supermodel gets goofy at her pal's nuptials.
Clasos.com/Splash News
Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen
Bohemian beauties! The twins were absolutely angelic on their godmother's big day in Los Cabos back in 2007.
Instagram
Sarah Jessica Parker
And the best boss ever award goes to... SJP! The Sex and the City alum dons a stunning violet number as a proud member of her assistant's bridal party.
SC/BB/Flynetonline.com
Katherine Heigl
The 27 Dresses star was a real bridesmaid for her sister's wedding in 2007.
SC/FameFlynet Pictures
Ashlee Simpson
Fun fact: Ashlee and sister Jessica Simpson both served as bridesmaids for pal Lauren Zelman in 2012.
Premiere/DMac/FameFlynet Pictures
Katharine McPhee
Katharine McPhee
Flynet
Jennifer Garner
The actress and her fellow bridesmaids are simply lovely in lilac gowns for this 2006 ceremony.
Instagram
Lena Dunham
The Girls star took on the role of bridesmaid last year, and arguably orchestrated some of the best bridal Instagrams we've seen yet!
Zeus/Apollo/Flynetpictures.com
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Aloha! Maggie supported her father during his Hawaiian nuptials alongside her brother Jake Gyllenhaal (not pictured).
FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Selena Gomez
Back in 2011, Selena sported this sweet blue creation for a beach wedding in Cabo San Lucas.
SC/JD/Flynet
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Back in 2006, the actress donned this classic pale pink number for her bridesmaid duties.
Instagram
Vanessa Hudgens
High School Musical reunion time! Vanessa joined pal Ashley Tisdale's bridal party in a stunning blush gown.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Pippa Middleton
Quite possibly the most famous maid of honor in recent years, Pippa almost stole the spotlight at the royal wedding in a sexy Alexander McQueen gown.
PacificCoastNews
Jessica Simpson
For sister Ashlee Simpson's 2014 nuptials, Jess broke the unofficial wedding rules and also wore white for her bridesmaid gown.
Instagram
Rihanna
The Barbadian beauty was on hand when her BFF Jennifer Rosales tied the knot in Hawaii on her favorite holiday: 4/20.
LC/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Jenni "JWoww" Farley
Snooki's Snooki & JWoww BFF and other former Jersey Shore stars were in her wedding party on the day she said "I Do" to beau Jionni LaValle!