Beyoncé Wears Daisy Dukes and Brings Kids to Made in America Festival

Beyoncé's birthday weekend has begun and it's a full family affair.

The pop star and mother of three, including 2-month-old twins, will turn 35 on Monday and kicked off the celebrations early on Saturday at the Budweiser's Made In America Festival in Philadelphia, where she is supporting husband Jay-Z, the headliner, and sister Solange, who also performed.

Bey and Jay brought their kids with them; the twins, Rumi and Sir, were bundled up and spotted with the family in a private area, E! News has learned exclusively. Daughter Blue Ivy was also seen with her parents, watching the performers. Beyoncé and Jay-Z's mothers also attended.