Jennifer Lawrence and Boyfriend Darren Aronofsky Arrive in Italy for Venice Film Festival

The Hollywood couple that promotes together—stays together!
A-list duo Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky arrived at the Venice aiport in Italy on Saturday, ahead of the premiere of their psychological thriller mother! at 74th Venice Film Festival. The low-key couple kept things under the radar as the actress and director touched down together in the Italian city on the water.
Wearing a summery frock, the 27-year-old Hunger Games star looked off-duty stylish in her long patterned dress by Ulla Johnson, which runs for $575, an oversize grey hat and combat boots. The superstar will soon be hitting hitting up the red carpet for the film's big premiere this weekend. The 48-year-old director went dark with a black hooded sweatshirt, grey pants and red trainers.
Splash News
In a rare interview with Vogue, the Silver Linings Playbook star opened up about her new relationship with the director and admitted there was an energy between them while shooting their film, but that their romance didn't happen until after their movie wrapped.
She told Vogue: "We had energy... I had energy for him. I don’t know how he felt about me."
Jennifer added, "When I saw the movie, I was reminded all over again how brilliant he is. For the past year, I’ve been dealing with him as just a human."
The actress, who had a brief relationship with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and a longterm relationship with Nicholas Hoult, also said: "I’ve been in relationships before where I am just confused. And I’m never confused with him."
She also made sure to praise Darren for his parenting skills, saying he was an "amazing" father to his son Henry, whom he shares with ex-wife Rachel Weisz.
Gigi Iorio / Splash News
Sources previously told E! News that the couple has been dating officially "since August" 2016, but rumors didn't start swirling until October 2016.
The two were spotted canoodling in NYC in March 2017.
Mother! is a psychological thriller tests test a couple, played by Jennifer and Javier Bardem, "when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence," according to Paramount's official synopsis.
Mother! will hit theaters Sept. 15.